Tallahassee: Vigil for lives lost at hands of killer cops

Tallahassee, FL- On April 2, the Tallahassee Community Action Committee held a vigil for the lives lost by police brutality and violence within the city. The event was held for those who perished in recent killings such as Tony Mcdade, Mychael Johnson, Wilbon Woodard and Oluwatoyin Salau, as well as previous killings such as the murder of George “Lil Nuke” Williams by Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell.

Activists and community members gathered to commemorate those lost and work to prevent police killings in the future. Speakers included Delilah Pierre, field director of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, Regina Joseph, president of TCAC and the district organizer for the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Lee Robertson, communications chair of Graduates Assistant United and a member of TCAC and Timothy White, a long-standing member of TCAC and organizer with the Police Crimes Committee.

Organizers talked about their fears of police persecution and the continuing struggle against police violence in Tallahassee, citing how direct police abuse or police negligence contributed to these issues. White spoke about their experience visiting the family of Raheem Reeder and his mother, Latanya Walkins, as well as his respect for her work in the face of adversity.

“Raheem Reeder got 30-plus people to show out for him with real love. Not every victim gets to have support that strong, or love that sustains their name even in death. So we'll provide support where others can't, in keeping a name more than just a still picture. And I genuinely am pushed, and held steady, by the love Ms. Watkins and her family continue to wield for Raheem's sake,” stated White

After the speakers finished, videos of the Watkins family pledging their support for TCAC and the continued struggle for Raheem Reeder’s life were shown to the audience. Candles and flowers were passed out to the attendees and a moment of silence was held for all victims of police brutality in Tallahassee. The event ended with Joseph and Pierre reciting the famous Assata Shakur chant.