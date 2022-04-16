Philippines: New Peoples Army units dispatched for rescue efforts following typhoon Agaton

Red fighters of the New People's Army. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following April 9 statement from the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) today said units of the New People’s Army (NPA) in areas affected by typhoon Agaton are being dispatched to carry out efforts to help in rescue and rehabilitation efforts. Parts of Eastern Visayas, Cebu and northern Mindanao have been hit by floods due to continuous rains over the past days.

CPP Chief Information Officer Marco Valbuena said, “it is the civic duty of the NPA to extend all possible assistance to the people in the face of calamities and disasters.”

At the same time, the CPP called on the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to withdraw its forces which have been occupying and hamletting villages especially in Eastern Visayas in order to allow the people to move freely and attend to their urgent needs.

“The NPA must immediately prepare rescue, medical and construction teams composed of Red fighters, militias and local activists to respond to any urgent needs of the people,” added Valbuena. He also urged all revolutionary forces to organize efforts to ensure the quick delivery of supplies for relief and rehabilitation work.

At least 45,000 are estimated to have been affected by Typhoon Agaton. It is expected to merge with a bigger tropical storm (“Malakas”) currently in the east of the country.