Community car caravan supports Minneapolis educators’ strike

March 12 car caravan supports Minneapolis educators’ strike. (Photo by Brad Sigal)

Minneapolis, MN - On March 12 a car caravan brought honks of solidarity to Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) negotiating committee members while they were in talks with the school district administration at the Davis Center after a week of being on strike.

Organized by the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) and Asamblea de Derechos Civiles, the caravan started on Lake Street in the heart of immigrant communities of south Minneapolis. The cars in the caravan were adorned with signs supporting Minneapolis Public Schools educators who are on strike for the safe, secure and fully-funded schools that Minneapolis students deserve. The caravan started on Lake Street in south Minneapolis and then wound through many different neighborhoods before ending at the Davis Center on the Northside, honking the whole way and spreading the message of support for educators through the streets of Minneapolis.

When the caravan arrived at the Davis Center, union negotiating committee members waved and showed appreciation out the window from inside the building. The educators’ strike remained strong through the first week. Now on top of that, community pressure is also increasingly being brought to bear on the district to meet the educators’ demands.