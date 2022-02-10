New York rallies for Amir Locke and Isaiah Williams

NYC protest against police terror. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

New York, NY - Over 80 people rallied in Union Square in New York City on February 8 in honor of Amir Locke and Isaiah Williams, two young Black men murdered by police. Locke was murdered by Minneapolis PD under a no-knock warrant, and Williams by Metro Police near Las Vegas while police executed a warrant for a murder he did not commit.

Speeches addressed the injustice of cops murdering Black people and it being rooted in racist inequality. They emphasized how no-knock warrants are disproportionately used as an excuse to murder Black people. The rally was followed by a march.