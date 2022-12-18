Racine, WI: Labor and community turn out to support striking UAW Local 180 workers

Rally in support of strike at Case New Holland Industrial (CNHi). (Fight Back! News/staff)

Racine, Wisconsin - On December 17, union members and supporters rallied in support of UAW Local 180 members who have been on strike at Case New Holland Industrial (CNHi) since May. The Racine workers are demanding the large multinational agricultural equipment corporation give workers a better contract as the company hauls in record profits.

UAW 180 President Yasin Mahdi spoke to the crowd of supporters, calling out the company for cutting off health insurance to striking workers’ families.

Local unions and labor groups delivered thousands of items to the rally to support striking workers and their families through the holidays, including truckloads of food, diapers and toys for Christmas.

After a rally, a large car caravan of 100 cars and trucks drove from the UAW 180 hall to the CNHi Racine facility, honking horns and waving signs. There was a heavy police presence at plant gates to protect scab strikebreakers and to ensure production continued.