Rally in support of DACA and ‘Legalization for All’

Los Angeles, CA - DACAmented youth, organizers of Centro Community Service Organization (CSO), public school teachers, parents, children, and others will be gathering at Mariachi Plaza in support of the continuation of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and for Legalization for All. Los Angeles has the highest concentration of DACA recipients in the country, which has allowed around 200,000 young immigrants and their children to live and work here for the past decade. An end to DACA would take away their protection from deportation and would tear families and our city apart.

When asked why she was joining the event, Juliana Castellon said, “Everyone in the United States, regardless of whether or not they are born here or not, should have access to scholarships, FAFSA and in-state tuition when pursuing a higher education. I’m fighting for all who are under threat if DACA is ended.”

Join us to demand that the U.S. Congress extend DACA for the 600,000 recipients nationwide and accept new applications. We are also calling for a permanent legalization process for all immigrants in the U.S. The event will take place at 5 pm on Monday, November 7.

Tomasa Martínez is a member of the CSO immigration committee and is a mother to DACAmented youth said she was joining the rally because, “I wish with all of my heart that those in the Supreme Court would listen to the demands for our children. Give our children the opportunity to live their lives without fear. On Monday I will be making sure that message is heard.”

Questions regarding the event should be directed to Centro CSO at (323) 484-8630, [email protected], or @CentroCSO on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.