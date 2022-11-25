Huge win! LA district attorney files charges on sheriff deputy for the murder of David Ordaz Jr.

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from Centro CSO.

On November 10, the LA District Attorney George Gascon announced that Deputy Remin Pineda has been charged in the murder of David Ordaz Jr. while he was experiencing a mental health crisis in front of his home in East LA. This is a huge win for the struggle against police terror in Los Angeles as former DA Jackie Lacey refused to press charges on any police officers involved with the 700+ deadly shootings during her tenure of 8 years.

Pineda was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and assault under color of authority for the on duty shooting death of the 34 year old, father of 3. This is the 3nd instance where the DA Gascon’s office has pressed charges on law enforcement for unlawfully killing unarmed civilians.

On March 14, 2021, the family of David Ordaz, Jr. called 911 to get him help as he was under mental distress and talking about suicide. ELA Sheriff’s deputies – including Remin Pineda, Edwin Navarrete, Jaime Romero, and Nathaniel Trujillo – arrived at the scene outside of the Ordaz family home in East Los Angeles. The ELA Sheriff’s station – the home of the Banditos – is known for its aggressive, violent behavior and long history of killing Chicano young men. Although they were aware of Ordaz Jr.’s mental state, the deputies gunned him down as his family watched in shock. While the department said that Ordaz Jr. charged at the deputies with a knife, footage recorded by a neighbor shows that he did not pose a threat. Deputy Pineda walked over to Ordaz as he lay on the ground bleeding, already shot multiple times and fired an additional deadly shot to his upper body.

Since his murder, Ordaz’s loved ones have not only fought for justice in his case but also becoming leading fighters in the struggle against LASD and LAPD terror. His family has led multiple protests outside of the ELA Sheriff’s station, attended with Centro CSO the Second National Conference of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, and helped organize the victory of Measure A to bring greater accountability to LASD.

To become involved in the police accountability committee of CSO, reach us at (323) 943-2030, [email protected], or @CentroCSO on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for more information.