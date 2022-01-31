Tallahassee: AFSCME members demand a decent contract

Tallahassee, FL - On February 1, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) Local 3343 AFSCME workers will hold an informational picket line to protest the stalled contract negotiations between the AFSCME union and FAMU administrators.

The negotiations had been six months in the making. The first offer made by the administration only gave raises to 21 out of 500 FAMU AFSCME employees.

The picket line will take place between 8 and 11 a.m. at the roundabout on Wahnish and FAMU Way.

Local 3343 President Andre Crumity believes the university could do better. “We have to bring awareness to what is happening on our campus. For far too long we have not been recognized - only through lip service, but never through action. We have to demonstrate why we believe that this administration has not been fair to its employees. We want results.”

Last year, FAMU President Larry Robinson’s salary increased from $385,000 to about $419,650.

According to Crumity, some employees have not had raises in almost a decade: “This is going on for too long. This is getting too old.”