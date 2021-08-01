Oshkosh, WI: Family and community demand justice for Isaiah Tucker 4 years after his murder

Oshkosh, Wi protest demands justice for Isaiah Tucker. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Oshkosh, WI - 30 concerned community and family members gathered to call for justice for Isaiah Tucker, who was shot and killed by Oshkosh police officer Aaron Achterberg on July 31, 2017. The protest marked the four-year anniversary of his murder. No charges were ever filed in Isaiah’s case. The police department investigated themselves with other officers and determined that all instances of violence towards Tucker were justified.

This annual event was organized by United Action Oshkosh (UAO) and the Wisconsin Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression along with the Tucker family to publicly address ongoing concerns of wrongdoing by the hands of police.

After a full program of speakers and chants, there was a call to action to collectively file a mass complaint on behalf of Tucker and those who cared about him. For seven days, the public around the country is being rallied to call, email and continuously bring attention to this murder case with the demands that the officers involved be severely disciplined or fired for the intimidating and erroneous misconduct before, during, and after Tucker was killed. The event organizers are also demanding the implementation of a civilian-led Police Accountability Council (CPAC).

The seven days of action represent the seven-plus minutes Isaiah was stripped of all his clothes and pinned down by officers after he was found critically injured in the shed in which he was hiding.

Anyone who is interested in participating in this series of actions should do any one of the following and demand justice, transparency and accountability: Email Bob Vajgrt, the president of the Oshkosh Police and Fire Commission (PFC), at [email protected]; call the secretary of the PFC at 920-236-5110; or call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

For a call or email script, any other information people may want about Isaiah’s murder or how they can help, or how to get involved with United Action Oshkosh or the Wisconsin Alliance, interested persons should visit their social media pages on Facebook or Instagram.