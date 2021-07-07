USPCN: Our Response to the PA’s Recent Mass Arrests of Palestinian activists

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN).

USPCN uplifts the demands of our people who have called on us to shed light on the so-called Palestinian Authority (PA), its corruption, and its use of brutal force to silence, murder, and imprison dissenting voices!

We demand freedom for all Palestinian political prisoners who have been targeted by the traitorous PA and its security apparatus in the past few days. Every branch is an enemy to the cause of liberation, and the PA never has been and never will be a legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

The PA is only empowered because of Oslo and its funders; and because its source of power are those who ethnically cleanse and oppress the Palestinian people, we are not surprised by the PA’s recent mass arrests of dignified Palestinian activists following its murder of the esteemed shaheed, Nizar Banat.

Those arrested include Ubai al Aboudi and his wife, Hind. Ubai played a critical role in framing USPCN’s Campaign for Liberation and Dignity, which has raised over $65,000 of unconditional aid for the people. Fortunately, Ubai and Hind were released hours ago and are now safely in the company of family.

Meanwhile, the PA furthered its corruption with vaccine deals, squandered conditional aid money to fund its Western tastes, and sat with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken while doing the bidding of the Zionist enemy, Israel.

Banat was killed for pointing out these patterns. After targeting Hind and Ubai, former prisoners, journalists, professors, students, and lawyers have all been rounded up for arrest as well. Mays Abu Ghosh is one of those arrested, and managing to release a text message before her phone was taken away, she shared that all were taken away for interrogation. They collectively refused to sign an agreement, and then the women and men were separated. Some have reportedly been beaten, according to Mays.

Please share these posts and continue to press for the release of all Palestinian and Arab political prisoners from Israeli and PA jails. #FreeAllPalestinianPoliticalPrisoners #CondemnThePA #FreePalestine

Until Liberation and Return,

USPCN