Protesting U.S. Rep. Schakowsky - No tax dollars for jailing Palestinian kids

Protest at the office of U.S. Rep. Schakowsky. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Chicago, IL - Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered July 8 at the office of U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky to demand she sign onto HR2590. The bill would ensure taxpayer funds are not used by Israel to support the military detention of Palestinian children, the unlawful seizure and destruction of Palestinian property and forcible transfer of civilians in the West Bank, or annexation of Palestinian land.

The protest was a part of a week of action called for by the U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN). The bill would be a very important step in limiting U.S. aid to the Israeli apartheid state, which uses the aid for the ethnic cleansing and abuse Palestinians.

To date, Representative Schakowsky has refused to sign on to the bill, despite pressure from her constituents to do so. USPCN has said that it is past time for politicians who claim to be progressive to prove it by supporting the rights of the Palestinian people.