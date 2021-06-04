Tallahassee students speak out against attacks on Palestine

Florida protest against U.S. backed attacks on Palestine. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Tallahassee, FL - On June 3, students at Florida State University gathered to demand an end to the Israeli government's attacks on Gaza. Students connected the struggles against political repression in Palestine to similar struggles facing political activists in Colombia.

The event was hosted by Students for a Democratic Society as well as the Tallahassee Community Action Committee. Attendees held signs saying, "End the Occupation" and "Stop Political Repression".

Event organizer Katherine Draken said, "We need to continue bringing attention to the struggles of the Palestinian people against Zionism and the violent repression they face on a daily basis."

Students made plans to continue speaking out against injustice and repression during the upcoming school year.