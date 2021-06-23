ALL OUR SUPPORT TO THE COLOMBIAN PEOPLE’S UPRISING

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from revolutionary and anti – imperialist organizations and parties in support of the people’s movement in Colombia. Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) is among the signers.

The undersigned parties and organizations express our total support for the people’s uprising in Colombia, begun again on the 28th of April and initiated on November 2019 against the same oligarquic and pro-imperialist government of Iván Duque.

After the fifteen days of this superior phase of the Colombian resistance (they) have shown much militancy, heroism and a bigger conscience than earlier. This is the reason why they haven’t been able to stop it in spite of the repression by the National Police, the Anti-riot Mobile Squad (ESMAD, acronyms in Spanish) and general Eduardo Zapateiro’s army.

The blood-letting of patriots has been enormous, due to the repression ordered by president Duque. According to Colombian Humans Rights organizations, up to the 12th of May, there were 47 dead demonstrators, 548 disappeared, 1,023 detained and 1,040 wounded. This is why grassroots and left-wing forces of the world have organized events and many demonstrations of solidarity in many countries.

The people’s starting point was the opposition to Duque’s “Tax Reform” and his Treasury minister, Alberto Carrasquilla, who imposed new taxes on products, services and income. They argued more taxes for the treasury, but they are the same who in earlier tax reforms were benefitting the great capitalists, mining companies, oil companies and bankers, so that they paid less (taxes).

The social strife was wider and deeper, because in spite of the fact that the president withdrew his project on the 2nd of May, the strikes and demonstrations of a varied social and political band: union and social organizations within the Strike’s National Committee, with important support by workers, students, peasants, native peoples, intellectuals, traders, transport people, small and medium entrepreneurs, etc.

President Duque lives his worst political moment, isolated to the maximum and with only 33% approval rate, so it is possible that he might fall due to this struggle without the need to wait for the elections of May 2022.

The struggle continued after the withdrawal of the discriminatory project, with demands that they withdraw the law Health project 010 and that it not be privatized, that there be vaccines for all, that the ESMAD be dissolved and that there be democratic guarantees for those that mobilize and protest, among many other demands.

Our sympathy towards the Colombian people, with special respect and value for the mass of youth who are on the first line of street fighting. And our greetings in solidarity with combative social and political organizations, who are committed to the uprising before talking with Duque, looking for parliamentary or electoral advantages.

As well as condemning Duque’s current repression we also repudiate the repression against social leaders and former demobilized guerrillas, as this totally broke the 2016 Peace Accords signed with the FARC-EP and who never wanted to sign an accord with the ELN.

It is totally evident that the Duque presidency totally responds to the great capitalists and multinationals, as well as drug trafficking like his mentor Alvaro Uribe. He is a loyal server of yankee imperialism, the South Command and their military bases, pointing towards the legitimate government of Venezuela. Also, as it was made evident on the last of 28th April, its hands are stained with blood, it criminalizes protests and represses it militarily, with police and para-militaries.

“Mr” Almagro’s Organization of American States (OAS) and the High Commissioner of the UN Michelle Bachelet, so active against the government of Venezuela and at its time against Evo Morales in Bolivia, today maintain a nearly contemplative attitude towards Colombia’s drama.

The undersigned political parties and organizations are part of several movements in solidarity with the Colombian uprising in our countries. And with this joint statement we reiterate our commitment to heighten those campaigns with new declarations, events and festivals of support for that noble cause.

IF DUQUE FALLS COLOMBIA WINS AND WE ALL WIN

DOWN WITH THE SMALLER ASSOCIATE OF YANKEE IMPERIALISM IN LATINAMERICA

SOLIDARITY WITH THOSE WHO STRUGGLE IN COLOMBIA. THEY ARE NOT VANDALS NOR TERRORISTS, THEY ARE FIGHTERS AGAINST THE ADJUSTMENT, NEOLIBERALISM, FASCISM, CORRUPTION AND DRUG-TRAFFICKING.

SIGNED BY:

Liberation Party (PL) of Argentina

Chilean Communist Party of Chile (Proletariat Action)

Movement for Peace and Socialism (Cantabria)

Kurdistán Communist Party - Irak (KCP)

Spanish Workers Communist Party (PCOE)

Simón Bolívar Coordinator, Venezuela

Socialist Workers Party of Croacia (SRP)

Proletariat Union (Spain)

Spanish Communist Party of the People (PCPE)

Workers World Party (WWP) USA

Egyptian Communist Party

Communist Party (Switzerland)

Spanish Workers Party (PTE)

Spanish Youth Red Guard (JGRE)`

Albanian Communist Party (PKSH)

Revolutionary Left Movement (MIR, Chile)

Bolchevique Communists of All the Union Party (VKPB) - Russia

People’s Revolution Party (PRP), Dominicana Rep.

Communist Party of Great Britain (Marxist Leninist) - CPGB ML

Communist Party of Germany (KPD)

Azerbaiyan Communist Party

Communist Union (Mexico)

Italian Marxist Leninist Party (PMLI)

Mexican Communist Movement

ChavismoSur

Foro Pacifista Ciudad Real (Spain)

Italian Communist Magazine “Cumpanis"

Communist Initiative (Spain)

Volksrat der Suryoye in Europa (Council of the Suryoye in Europe).

Euskal Komunisten Batasuna / Union of Basque Communists (EKB).

The Workers' Party of Ireland (WPI).

Andalusian nation.

Internationalist Anti-Imperialist Front (FAI) - Spain.

Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) - USA.

Red Red (Spain).

La Garland Polar Cultural Magazine (Canada).

Traditional indigenous Tait-Tatewari government (Mexico).

Community news agency Urgent Notice! TV.

Union of Farm Workers-Nayarit.

Danish Communist Party (KP).

Palestinian Communist Party (PCP).

Communist Party of Puerto Rico (PCPR).

Iraqi Communist Party.

Jeunesse Patriote Communiste-PCQ (Québec).

Communist Party of Kenya (C.P.K).

Marxist Movement "Popular Resistance" Republic of Moldova.

(Translator: Eduardo Salgado, M.A. SolidarioGB)