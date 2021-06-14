Chicago Palestinian community holds sit-in at U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky

USPCN sit-in at U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky's office. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Chicago, IL - About 25 Palestinian community organizers, members and allies, led by the U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), filled Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky's office, June 10 to demand she support HR 2590, the Palestinian Children and Families Act. If passed, the bill would end U.S. military aid to Israel used for the imprisonment of children, the demolition of homes or annexation of Palestinian land.

When the protesters asked to speak with Representative Schakowsky they were told she was too busy to answer the phone. The protesters began to sit and started to chant "Hey Jan, what do you say? Support Palestinian children today!"

Shortly after, the congresswoman suddenly became available for a phone call.

"At the very least Congresswoman, can't you say that we don't want children to be tortured by the Israelis? This bill is not asking for very much," said Hatem Abudayyeh, of USPCN, to Representative Schakowsky on the phone on behalf of the sit-in. "We've given you a pass for way too long."

Schakowsky refused to commit support for HR 2590, and instead claimed that she has been “critical of the state of Israel." Abudayyeh responded, “That is not enough. We want you to support the legislation like your colleagues from the state of Illinois. You claim to be a progressive, then act on it.”

The group continued to protest inside and then outside of the office, informing those driving and passing by that Jan Schakowsky supports the torture of Palestinian children.

USPCN vowed to return and to continue putting pressure on Representative Jan Schakowsky to sponsor HR 2590.