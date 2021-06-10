Noisy immigrant rights protest at Senator Klobuchar’s office

(Photo by Jama Tushaus)

Minneapolis, MN – Over 50 immigrant rights protesters held a ‘noise demo’ June 8 outside of Senator Amy Klobuchar’s office to demand she take action to protect those with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) status.

The action was organized by the Minnesota Immigrants Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) to demand that the U.S. Senate pass the American Dream and Promise Act, a bill which would permanently legalize people with DACA, TPS, and DED.

The bill passed in the U.S. House in March and is currently sitting in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship, and Border Safety. It will need to pass both the subcommittee, and then the committee, before going on to the full Senate for a vote. Senator Klobuchar sits on both committees.

The protesters held signs reading, “Honk for DACA and TPS,” and “Amy Klobuchar, act on DACA.” People cheered, blew noisemakers, and chanted “Pass the bill,” as many cars and buses honked in support.

The event’s main speaker described her experience as a TPS recipient and demanded legalization for all, asserting that no one should need to be traumatized to be granted U.S. citizenship. After the protest, signs were left outside the building. Passing cars continued to honk in response to the signs, even after the protesters dispersed.