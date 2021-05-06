FRSO in Twin Cities celebrates May Day

FRSO leader Jess Sundin speaking at May Day event. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Minneapolis, MN - Over 50 people came together May 2 to socialize and for a short program at a local park pavilion celebrating International Workers Day. The event came on the heels of a 1000-person May Day march in Minneapolis.

Jess Sundin started out the program for FRSO, stating, “The capitalist class does nothing to justify their power over us. They literally let half a million people die of COVID this year - one of the worst death rates in the world, despite the tremendous resources to prevent that. They wanted us to say ‘thank you’ for a few stimulus checks, while hospital CEOs laid off health care workers in the middle of a pandemic and Amazon made record profits while blocking union campaigns by their workers. All of this is business as usual under capitalism. It’s their profit or our death. Or both. They don’t care.” Her rousing speech ended with a reminder that what our class needs is organization, and for activists to join FRSO.

This was the first in-person event for Freedom Road in the Twin Cities since the COVID-19 pandemic and was a great success, with speakers from many different movements in the Twin Cities - immigrant rights, labor, anti-war, environment, students and anti-police crimes. Jae Yates from Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar ended the program reminding everyone about the successes that were achieved over the past year as a result of the rebellions and uprisings that included burning down of a police station. Without the people’s outrage, “Chauvin wouldn’t have been found guilty, or even gone to trial in the first place,” Yates said.

It was a great event bringing together all the movements with the agreement that we need to work together if we are going to make greater gains over the next year.