FRSO online fundraising party May 7 - you’re invited!

Minneapolis, MN – A major online fundraising event, featuring FRSO Political Secretary Steff Yorek and Frank Chapman, a leader of the Black Liberation movement and a member of the Central Committee of FRSO, is set for the evening of May 7. To attend, go to https://fb.me/e/15XuADQ5O

Those attending the event will be able to meet and talk with many of the leaders of FRSO.

Mick Kelly, the editor of Fight Back! and a part of FRSO’s national leadership states, “We have set the goal of raising $100,000 to open a national office, and we are well on the way to achieving that goal. Saturday’s event is critical to the success of this effort.”

Kelly continued, “The decline of U.S. imperialism is accelerating. In this past year, the great rebellion after the murder of George Floyd showed that it is possible to make this country ungovernable. We need to build a powerful revolutionary organization. Join us at this event. Together, we are going to win.”

The event will take place Friday, May 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. Central, 6 p.m. Mountain and 5 p.m. Pacific).