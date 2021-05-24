Grand Rapids, MI: 200 March for Palestine

Standing with Palestine in Grand Rapids, MI. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Grand Rapids, MI - 200 protesters, primarily Palestinians and Arab Americans, took to the streets of Grand Rapids, May 22, in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance movement and demanding an end to U.S. support for the state of Israel. This is the second “Free Palestine” protest organized by local activists.

“The Palestinian resistance won a major victory this week, but there is still much more work to be done to fully free the Palestinian people,” said organizer Olivia Lashley, “We need to do our part as Americans by pressuring the U.S. government to cut aid to the genocidal Israeli state.”

Protesters chanted “Free, free Palestine,” “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and “Netanyahu you can't hide, we charge you with genocide!”

Speakers emphasized solidarity between the Black, Palestinian, and Chippewa-Native American liberation struggles, and the need for a mass movement against U.S. war and empire.

Organized by the Grand Rapids Anti-War Committee, the protest also featured speeches by Palestinian and Arab American activists, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Democratic Socialists of America, and Bimose Ode (Walk Along with Heart).