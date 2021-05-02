FRSO funding drive surpasses $40K as of May Day!

Minneapolis, MN – Freedom Road Socialist Organization’s Spring fundraising drive has brought in more than $40,000 as of May 1, International Workers Day. Given the rapid increase in FRSO membership, plans are being made to establish a national office with full-time staff.

FRSO Organizational Secretary Tom Burke states, "Revolutionaries are called on to make many contributions to advance the struggle. We give our time, energy, and yes - money - to do what we need to do to achieve liberation and socialism. Now is time for all of us to do what we can to help FRSO make a leap forward.”

A major online fundraising event, featuring FRSO Political Secretary Steff Yorek and Frank Chapman, a leader of the Black Liberation movement and a member of the Central Committee of FRSO, is set for May 7. To attend, go to https://fb.me/e/15XuADQ5O

You can contribute today by going to FRSO.org and hitting donate.