Large Palestinian solidarity rally in Tampa demands ‘Free Palestine’

Tampa, FL - In response to the ongoing Israeli assault on Palestine, a 500-person demonstration mobilized at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa on May 16. The protest was composed overwhelmingly of Palestinian community members young and old, with a contingent of supporters from the area. Protesters took to the streets marching throughout the downtown area and over a bridge leading to other areas of town chanting “Free, free Palestine!” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Ayman Salhab, a student organizer and attendee to the demonstration said, “The ongoing ethnic cleansing, massacres and brutalization by Israel on the defenseless Palestinian majority is backed by the U.S. government and its counterparts, such as academic institution USF, as it invests heavily into Israel and many countries that maintain the occupation.” Salhab urged support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign against Israel.

Protesters agreed that this type of movement needs to be sustained as long as possible, promising to continue demonstrating until Israel ends its brutal actions against the Palestinian people.