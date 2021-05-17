25,000 in Chicago march to condemn Israel

Massive march for Palestine held in Chicago. (Paul Goyette)

Chicago, IL - The Coalition for Justice in Palestine (CJP) led 25,000 marchers into the streets of Chicago’s central business area, the Loop, May 16, to demand a halt to Israeli violence and an end to the displacement of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah. The death toll from the Zionist air strikes, artillery and rubber-coated steel bullets nears 200.

The mostly youthful crowd rallied and marched for four hours.

CJP includes American Muslims for Palestine, United States Palestinian Community Network, Students for Justice in Palestine, Al-Nahda, the Palestinian American Community Center, and the Palestinian American Council.