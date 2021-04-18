Protest demands murder charges for killer cop Kim Potter at home of DA

Protest demands murder charges for killer cop Kimberly Potter. (FightBack! News/ Kim DeFranco)

Stillwater, MN – On April 17, a caravan of 200 protesters descended on the Twin Cities suburb of Stillwater to protest in front of Pete Orput’s home. Orput is the Washington County Attorney who decided what charges to bring on Officer Kim Potter, who killed Daunte Wright on April 11.

As protesters gathered in front of Orput’s home, several people held a big banner reading, “We demand murder charges for killer cop, Kimberly Porter.” Others stood in solidarity for Daunte Wright holding signs like "Justice for Daunte Wright,” "Bring murder charges against Kim Potter” and “Justice for #Daunte Wright."

Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of the Minnesota Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) explained, “If Mohamed Noor can be charged with murder on an accidental discharge, Kim Potter can be charged with murder as well. I want police officers to be charged just like everyone else. They are not above the law.”

Chants were heard throughout the action including, “If we don’t get it, shut it down!” “What kind of charges are we asking for? Murder!” “Black lives, they matter here!” and “We gonna get our liberation, you can’t stop the revolution!”

DJ Hooker of Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar (TCC4J) asserted, “The police keep on using the same excuses over and over. We’re gonna stay in these streets to make sure we get justice and systemic change.”

Hooker also spoke of the National Guard’s overbearing presence seen throughout the Twin Cities throughout the last week, “I now know what it feels like to be at war. We are out here facing a military occupation.”

Nekima Levy Armstrong, an organizer with Racial Justice Network and civil rights attorney stated, “Pete Orput is the one who makes the decision of what charges were put on Kim Potter. She needs to be brought up on murder charges, point blank.”

As more people arrived at Orput's home, neighbors came out. At first, they didn't know what was going on but once the surprise subsided, most appreciated the demonstrators. While most were reserved with comments, they stated, "How can the shooting be a mistake?" In disbelief, neighbors continued to chime in, "She's been on the force for 26 years, it's just horrible, things have to change."

Dr. Raj of the Minnesota NAACP said, “Enough is enough! We are no longer subjected to reform. We need to question the foundations that are giving money to the police departments that continue to oppress people. We have to restore our humanity and totally transform the oppressive police system.”

After the rally in front of Orput’s home, a march around the neighborhood closed out the action. Although a few neighbors seemed hostile, many neighbors showed support with waves and fists raised in solidarity as the march passed.