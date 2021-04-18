Minneapolis: Major protest set for closing arguments in case of killer cop Chauvin

Minneapolis, MN - A coalition of 20-plus Twin Cities organizations plan to protest on Monday, April 19 at 5 p.m. outside the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis, with a call for justice for George Floyd and conviction of Derek Chauvin. April 19 is when closing arguments and as jury deliberations begin.

The evening protest will include speakers with analysis of the day’s and week’s events. There will be a march - no matter how many streets the city tries to close off.

“We will assert our First Amendment rights,” say protest organizers.

The coalition demands are as follows:

-- Convict Derek Chauvin and his co-killers of the highest possible charges and give them the longest possible sentence.

-- Justice for George Floyd and all stolen lives - convict all killer cops.

-- MN legislature must pass the nine police reform bills. And the people need community control of the police (CPAC).

-- Drop the charges against the summer protesters, the November MN-646 and the recent Brooklyn Center arrestees.

-- End Operation Safety Net! The crimes committed against our people by these goon squads have gone too far. They must be stopped.

Groups supporting the protest include: Anti-War Committee, Bikers Riding Against Police Brutality (BRAPB), Black Lives Matter MN, CAIR-MN, Climate Justice Committee, Communities United Against Police Brutality, Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, Freedom Road Socialist Organization - Twin Cities, Good Trouble for Justice, Locks for Loved Ones, MN Immigrant Rights Action Committee, MN Uprising Arrestee Support, MN Workers United, MN Youth for Justice, NAACP - Minneapolis, National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, Native Lives Matter, On Site Public Media, Racial Justice Network, Student Movement Activists at South High (SMASH), Students for Democratic Society at UMN, Twin Cities Coalition 4 Justice 4 Jamar, Women Against Military Madness (WAMM).