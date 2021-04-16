National Day of Action Demanding Justice for George Floyd!

Protest Following the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin for murder of George Floyd!

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR).

The day of decision is coming. Closing arguments will soon take place in the case of Derek Chauvin, one of the four cops who killed George Floyd on a Minneapolis street, and the entire world will be watching as the jury begins deliberations. We settle for nothing less than justice!

The National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression or NAARPR is calling for protests around the country, that will coincide with day that the jury reaches a verdict. It is critical that all of us who are sick and tired of police getting away with racist murders stay in the streets and make it clear that we expect nothing less than Chauvin getting the maximum sentence. Only this can bring justice for the family of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin, a white police officer killed George Floyd in broad day light, in front of numerous witnesses. Chauvin along with his three accomplices knew they were being taped. They did not care because they believed could get away with it. Whether it is a knee to the neck or bullets in the back, this racist and murderous policing in the United States must stop. Now.

This past summer we saw a powerful rebellion against police crimes and racist inequality. Millions of people across the country hit the streets in one of the largest protests ever. On March 8, the opening day of the trial more than a thousand people rallied in Minneapolis, and protests in at least 18 other cities showed their solidarity with Minneapolis by demanding justice for George Floyd!

We have the right to control those who police our communities. We want killer cops off the streets. We want justice for George Floyd, and all whose lives have been upended by police crimes. Join us!

Justice for George Floyd!

Convict Derek Chauvin!

All power to the People!

National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR)