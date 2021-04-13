Alabama: Miners vote down agreement, continue strike at Warrior Met Coal

Tuscaloosa, AL - Coal miners at Warrior Met Coal near Tuscaloosa, Alabama have been on strike for 13 days since the strike began on April 1. The miners are part of the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA). After recent negotiations the UMWA members received a contract offer that was good enough for them to go back to work. The miners opted not to ratify the offer and instead to continue the unfair labor practice strike.

UMWA President Cecil E. Roberts, “the UMWA will continue to strike at Warrior Met until an agreement can be reached that provides these miners what they deserve.”

As this strike stretches into a third week, there is no clear end in sight, and Fight Back! will continue to provide updates as they become available.