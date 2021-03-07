Minnesota activist coalition to protest on March 8 for justice for George Floyd

People v Derek Chauvin

Minneapolis, MN - A coalition of 20-plus Minnesota activist organizations plan to protest outside the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 8, the first day of the trial of Derek Chauvin. Chauvin killed George Floyd in May 2020.

Family members who are enduring the aftermath of police murder will speak at Monday’s protest. Toshira Garraway of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence states, “Justice delayed is justice denied. An injustice to one of us is an injustice done to all of us.”

The government is barricading downtown Minneapolis. “Hennepin County thought they could stop our protest by posting notices prohibiting protest signs, noise and ‘offensive slogans.’ We made it clear that we would take them to court if necessary, to defend our First Amendment rights. A few hours later, those signs were down,” said Michelle Gross with Communities United Against Police Brutality, another coalition member.

Cities around the country will protest on March 8, and on key dates of the trial - including verdict day.

This past Friday, March 5, the MN courts ruled that Chauvin could also be tried for third-degree murder.

The Twin Cities Coalition 4 Justice 4 Jamar is the coordinating the March 8 protest.

The coalition also includes the Anti-War Committee, Bikers Riding Against Police Brutality, Black Lives Matter MN, CAIR-MN, CAIR-MN, Climate Justice Committee, Communities United Against Police Brutality, Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, Freedom Road Socialist Organization - Twin Cities, Good Trouble for Justice, MN Immigrant Rights Action Committee, MN Uprising Arrestee Support, MN Workers United, MN Youth for Justice, NAACP - Minneapolis, National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, Native Lives Matter, On Site Public Media, Racial Justice Network, Student Movement Activists at South High (SMASH), Students for Democratic Society at UMN, and Women Against Military Madness (WAMM).