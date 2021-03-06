FRSO to hold International Women’s Day celebration

Minneapolis, MN - Freedom Road Socialist Organization will hold an online International Women’s Day celebration on March 6.

Tracy Molm, a leading member of FRSO, will be among the speakers. Molm states, “International Women’s Day s a day to celebrate our struggle. Women, including trans and non-binary people, play a vital role in fighting for revolutionary change. We are demanding and will fight for the liberation of women, and we want an end to all oppression and exploitation. We need political power. We need socialism.”

The event will take place Saturday, March 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time. It can be viewed on Facebook here.