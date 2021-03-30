WFTU Solidarity message to the workers and employees of Amazon in Germany

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following March 30 statement from the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU).

The World Federation of Trade Unions expressing the voice of more than 105 million workers in 132 countries, stands in solidarity with the workers of Amazon in their four days strike demanding the recognition of collective bargaining agreements, health and safety measures and salary increase. The strikes are taking place in warehouses in Rheinberg, Werne, Koblenz, Leipzig and two sites in Bad Hersfeld.

The international class-oriented trade union movement supports the fair demands of the employees and workers of Amazon and calls upon them to intensify and extend their struggle for the satisfaction of their contemporary needs.