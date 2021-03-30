Tampa rally demands justice for George Floyd, jail for killer cops

Tampa protest demands justice for George Floyd. (Fightbacknews/Michela Martinazzi)

Tampa, FL - On Saturday, March 27, the Tampa Bay Community Action Committee (TBCAC) and others rallied at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa to demand a guilty verdict for killer cop Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged with the murder of George Floyd, whose killing inspired an unprecedented uprising last summer.

“We need to come together to stand against any attempt to let this murderer off. We need to do it for the Floyd family, and the families of all others affected by police brutality,” said Jhosn Pena of TBCAC.

Protesters called attention to local cases of police brutality such as the case of Josiah Pinner, who was the victim of a hit-and-run by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. They promised to continue mobilizing to hold the police accountable.