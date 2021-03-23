Solidarity caravan arrives in Bessemer, AL to support Amazon workers’ organizing drive

RWDSU organizer “Big Mike” Foster (left). (Fight Back! News/staff)

Bessemer, AL - A March 20 solidarity caravan made up of delegations from three Tennessee city Labor Councils - Chattanooga, Memphis and Nashville - traveled to meet Amazon workers who have joined the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU) in Bessemer, Alabama, where they held a rally at the union hall before going to the gates of the Amazon center to hold up pro-union signs and interact with workers entering and exiting the plant.

Speakers such as RWDSU organizer “Big Mike” Foster and the Ohio politician Nina Turner highlighted the link between the struggle at Amazon, led mainly by its Black workers, and the historical connection between the labor movement and the movement for Black civil rights.