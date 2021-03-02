Tucson anti-war protestors: “new administration, same devastation!”

Tucson, AZ - On March 1, a dozen people rallied outside the Federal building in downtown Tucson to protest the recent U.S. airstrikes in Syria by the Biden administration. The crowd received honks of solidarity, and held signs that reading, “U.S. Hands Off Syria! U.S. out of Iraq! U.S. out of the Middle East!”

Much of the rush hour traffic are US military personnel coming through downtown to access the I-10 highway to return to their homes outside the city limits. Protestors chanted, “No Blood for Oil! and No Justice! No Peace! US out of the Middle East!”

The mobilization took place days after the Biden administration unleashed airstrikes into Syria, using the pretext that Iran is aiding the Iraqi resistance to the 18-year long U.S. occupation.