Photo Essay: Minneapolis protest on day one of the trial of cop who killed George Floyd.

People holding signs to convict killer cops.
(Fight Back! News/Kim de Franco)
Thousands gather at Hennepin County Government Center, Minneapolis, MN, where Chauvin is on trial for kneeling on George Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds
(Fight Back! News/Kim de Franco)
People marching through downtown Minneapolis during the Chauvin trial jury selection begins. (Fight Back! News/Kim de Franco)
People marching through downtown Minneapolis, a woman wearing a shirt "A man was lynched in Minneapolis on May 25 2020."
(Fight Back! News/Kim de Franco)
People marching through downtown Minneapolis on day one of Chauvin trial.
(Fight Back! News/Kim de Franco)
Kim DeFranco’s stunning photographs taken on March 8, when more than 1000 people rallied and marched demanding justice for George Floyd and the conviction of Derek Chauvin, one of the cops who murdered him.