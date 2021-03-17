CWA members rally against closures of union stores and outsourcing union jobs

Protest against AT&T union busting. (Photo by Brad Sigal)

West St. Paul, MN - On March 11, in West Saint Paul, dozens of union members with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) along with supporters from unions and the community braved heavy rain and winds to rally in front of an AT&T store that is set to close along with around 100 other stores in the retail chain. These closures come after nine of these stores were closed last year in Minnesota.

AT&T is closing the stores as part of a plan to outsource the work and replace the CWA members with non-union workers.

A delegation of union and community supporters approached the West Saint Paul city manager at the store to demand an end to the union busting and outsourcing. Among the supporters from other unions was KJ Sturr from Minneapolis Federation of Teachers Local 59 who said, “This isn’t just about union busting, this is community busting”.

The CWA members are ready to keep fighting against union busting and outsourcing their jobs.