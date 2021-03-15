Michigan march for Breonna Taylor

Grand Rapids, MI “Breonna Taylor: Say Her Name Louder” march on Saturday, March 13. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Grand Rapids, MI - Over 100 protesters rallied for a “Breonna Taylor: Say Her Name Louder” march on Saturday, March 13. The one-mile march in downtown Grand Rapids commemorated one year since Louisville, Kentucky police murdered Breonna Taylor in her own home.

Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old Black woman who worked as an EMT and hospital emergency room technician. She was spending a quiet night at home when police broke down her door and shot her six times without cause. The police lied repeatedly about the entire incident from start to finish. This includes lying about the basis of their investigation, their forced entry into her apartment, physical evidence of one officer being shot by another cop, and other facts.

No police officer was ever arrested or indicted for shooting Breonna Taylor.

DeeDee Chaunte, president of Family Over Everything, emphasized, “We are protesting and marching because enough is enough. After a year, if they haven’t heard us, we must get louder! With people around the country and in parts of the world, Family Over Everything joins together to ‘Say her name louder!’”

Chaunte continued, “Breonna Taylor’s family will be on the ground in Louisville, Kentucky, and organizers in several states and cities will be as well. Solidarity!”

During the rally and march, speakers demanded that justice be served through instituting community control of the police, so that no one suffers like Breonna Taylor and her family again. Earlier in the week, during a similar march calling for “Justice for George Floyd” Grand Rapids police targeted and arrested eight protest leaders.

Breonna Taylor was a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan.