Los Angeles joins national day of action to convict killer cop Derek Chauvin

Los Angeles protest demands conviction of killer cop Derek Chauvin. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Los Angeles, CA - On March 8, Centro CSO and supporters joined the National Alliance Against Racist Political Repression (NAARPR) for a national day of action. March 8 was the first day of the trial of Minneapolis killer cop Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd. Floyd's killing sparked worldwide outrage and led to the largest rebellion against police brutality in U.S. history.

Dozens of participants met up on the intersection of Cesar Chavez Avenue and Soto Street in Boyle Heights, chanting “Jail killer cops!” “No justice, no peace!” and “Black lives, they matter here!” to demand justice for George Floyd and all victims of police crimes. The protest’s location was exactly one block away from where LAPD officer Eden Medina killed 14-year-old Jesse Romero in 2016.

Centro CSO members were joined by Black and Chicano young people in chanting and demanding justice for George Floyd.

Maria, the mother of Daniel Hernandez who was killed in April by LAPD officer Toni McBride, spoke about the need for solidarity between races in the fight against police brutality. March 8 was a significant day for the trial to win justice as it also fell on International Women's day.

