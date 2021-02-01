Tampa activists rally against police brutality and Gov. DeSantis’ anti-protest bill

Tampa, FL - On January 30, the Tampa Bay Community Action Committee (TBCAC), alongside other local organizations and around two dozen people gathered near city hall to demand that state legislators reject HB1, the repressive bill being proposed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

William Blake, a member of TBCAC, said, “This bill is a huge attack on those fighting for police accountability in Florida. It would legalize running over a protester, something we’ve seen many times in Tampa, as well as giving felonies to those exercising basic constitutional rights.” The bill, which was proposed during the uprisings of the summer, is a clear attack on the fight for justice for Black lives. It aims to silence protesters with six-month sentences on misdemeanors and not allowing bail until first appearances in court.

Activists at the rally spoke out how this bill would affect their ability to continue organizing. Blake stated, “The time is now to fight against this bill, because if it passes, we won’t be able to speak out against anything.”