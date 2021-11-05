Join the FRSO General Members meeting

“End capitalism! Climate justice now!”

The Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) is hosting another meeting for general members this coming Thursday, November 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. We will use Zoom to again to welcome the scores of new members who chose to join the FRSO over the past four months.

Tracy Molm, an environmental justice activist, and Masao Suzuki, chair of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) Joint Nationalities Commission, will speak on how capitalism destroys the environment to achieve ever greater profits. This also harms the working class and puts the greatest burden on oppressed nationality communities. This includes indigenous land and sovereignty issues around Line 3 oil pipeline in Minnesota.

Saving the planet means changing the system. Together we can continue to organize and claim victories for the people. Come join the discussion. Join the FRSO at www.frso.org

Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 8pm Eastern/7pm Central/6pm Mountain/5pm Pacific

Register at https://bit.ly/FRSOGenMeeting