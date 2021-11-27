New Orleans rallies in solidarity with Kenosha: ‘Throw Rittenhouse in jail!’

New Orleans, LA - On November 20 at noon, a crowd of 50 New Orleanians gathered in front of City Hall to rally in solidarity with the people of Kenosha, and to protest the unjust acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.

As the event kicked off, rally attendees voiced appreciation, noting they found the action online after searching for a local response to the issue. Speakers across organizations stressed the importance of such a moment, placing the trial’s decision into context with progressives’ fight against white supremacy in the U.S.

“How is it that Kyle Rittenhouse got months and months and months of airplay? This is a recruitment strategy on the part of the fascist movement; they’re trying to build their base,” remarked Joseph Rosenzweig of the Workers Voice Socialist Movement.

Toni Jones of New Orleans for Community Oversight of Police pointed out how the same injustice system that failed to indict Rittenhouse is also failing to hold police accountable asking, “Why are cops policing cops?” and calling for real community control of police.

Demonstrators made it clear that vigilantes have no place in New Orleans. They carried an immense energy as their chants reverberated into the streets of downtown New Orleans, shouting “No justice, no peace!” and “Throw Rittenhouse in jail!” The event culminated in a demand for action. New Orleans for Community Oversight of Police (NOCOP) directed protesters to fight the injustice system right here in the city. They collected signatures on a petition for a Civilian Police Accountability Council, continuing the fight against police crimes.

Organizers included Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) New Orleans, the Communist Party of Louisiana (CPUSA), the Orleans Parish Prison Reform Coalition (OPPRC), and New Orleans for Community Oversight of Police (NOCOP).