Denver students demand justice for Jacob Blake

Denver, CO - On October 27, students from the University of Colorado Denver gathered to speak out and demand justice for Jacob Blake. Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha, Wisconsin Police Department Officer Rusten Sheskey in August of 2020, sparking a major rebellion.

Students all over the country joined the national day of action called by Students for a Democratic Society. SDS Denver demands justice for Jacob Blake and demands community control of the police.

SDS Denver calls for a new system to put more power in the hands of the people. A Civilian Police Accountability Council (CPAC) allows the community to make decisions involving budget, positions of power, and investigations of police crimes.