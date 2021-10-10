SDS disrupts U of MN regents meeting in push for Campus Civilian Police Accountability Council

U of MN SDS disrupts Board of Regents meeting. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Minneapolis, MN - On October 8, about a dozen members of the University of Minnesota Students for a Democratic Society disrupted a meeting of the UMN Board of Regents to demand the implementation of a Campus Civilian Police Accountability Council (Campus CPAC).

“Students at the University of Minnesota deserve agency in regard to our so-called public safety,” said main speaker, Emma Hjelle, who also called for “a CPAC as a means to disarm, demilitarize and defund the University of Minnesota Police Department.”

As the protesters exited the meeting after Hjelle’s speech, they demanded a Campus CPAC by chanting “What do we want? Community control! When do we want it? Now!”