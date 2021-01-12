FRSO online event to mark Martin Luther King Day

The Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), is proud to sponsor the upcoming program “The Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr: The George Floyd Rebellion, Black Liberation, and the Struggle for Socialism.”

The program will draw lessons from the rebellion and offer direction for the peoples’ struggle in the year to come. It will feature Frank Chapman, speaking for the Central Committee of the FRSO and Aislinn Pulley, of Black Lives Matter-Chicago. The program will be moderated by Michael Sampson of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression or NAARPR, from Jacksonville, Florida.

2020 was a disastrous year for the people of the United States, with tens of millions thrown out of work in the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s, and hundreds of thousands dying in the country’s worst pandemic since 1918. Both of these catastrophes were aided and abetted by President Trump who anti-science views combined with incompetence made the United States number one in COVID-19 infections and death in 2020.

But 2020 was also the year of the historic uprisings after the murder of George Floyd as millions of people across the country protested continuing killing by police. The cases of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia had already led to protests in African American communities who have suffered from police crimes dating back to the slave era.

The program will be at 5 p.m. Central Time (3 Pacific/4 Mountain/6 Eastern) on Sunday, January 17. It will be hosted by the FRSO on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.