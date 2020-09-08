UIC workers ready to strike

UIC workers are ready to strike (Fight Back! News/staff)

Chicago, IL - SEIU Local 73, which represents about 4000 workers at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) gave notice of their intent to strike September 3. Key demands of the workers include safety, pay and respect. 94 % of the members voted for the open-ended strike which is set to begin on September 14.

1400 members of the Illinois Nurses Association at UIC have also voted to authorize a strike, which could begin as early as September 12.

The majority of UIC workers are Black or Latino who have faced a pattern of racist discrimination.