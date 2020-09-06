Video: 50th anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium

Los Angeles, CA - August 29, 2020 marked the 50th anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium against war, racism and police brutality. Here is a short video of highlights of the march and rally. The chant of “Chicano power! Chicana power!” rang out in East Los Angeles.

Carlos Montes, who helped organize the event stated, “In the future we will produce a longer version with speakers and interviews of youth, mothers and organizers of this historic event. We thank all the groups that helped with the march and rally - too many to list here. Gracias a Brown Berets La Mesa, La Raza Unida Party, Centro CSO and Centro CSO Youth Committee. More to come. Chicano power!”