Thousands march for Breonna Taylor in NYC

New York protest demands justice for Breonna Taylor. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

New York, NY – On September 23, the Louisville, Kentucky court system passed down the decision that none of the three cops involved with the murder of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman and emergency medical technician, would be indicted for her killing. Rather, they charged one officer with wanton endangerment for his bullets potentially putting her neighbors in danger.

The extreme miscarriage of justice prompted thousands to take the streets demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, the people of Louisville, and Black lives all over the country. There were two events announced in New York, both starting at 7 p.m., one in Manhattan and the other in Brooklyn.

The crowd in Brooklyn began to gather early. Hundreds poured out of the Atlantic-Barclays train station with signs reading “Black lives matter” and the names of those murdered by the NYPD. The organizers of the rally gave rousing speeches about the law, justice and the worth of life of Black people in this country.

There was a moment of silence where the speaker asked everyone to lie down for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time that it took Derek Chauvin to murder George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The march started soon after, and the massive crowd left for Manhattan Bridge. The whole time, chants of “Black lives matter” and “Say her name” echoed throughout the streets.