Milwaukee: Essential workers rally to stop Trump

Milwaukee workers rally against Trump's attacks. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Milwaukee, WI - On September 20, union members and frontline workers gathered at Zeidler Union Square in downtown Milwaukee. The purpose for the rally was to speak out about working conditions during the pandemic, the need for extended benefits, the fight for racial justice and the blatant attacks on workers from the Trump administration.

The rally was called for and hosted by the Young Workers Committee of the Milwaukee Area Labor Council. Speakers for the event included members of established unions in the area as well as one who is actively involved in organizing her workplace.

“The COVID pandemic has brought to light an insufficient lifestyle that most entry-level workers are subjected to adapt to. Which in my opinion is impeccably timed, to join the uprising, and abolish all injustices; starting with the workplace! Step one: Making our voices heard in the ballot boxes and dump Trump!” said Brittany Walker, one of the leaders of the organizing effort at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Attendees brought signs, including a couple that read “Medicare for all! Healthcare is a right” and “Tax the rich.” Chants included “No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA” and “Union power!” This event came a week after an online panel hosted by the Defeat “Right to Work” in Wisconsin online publication discussing the struggle to build a fighting labor movement in the Trump era.