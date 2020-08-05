Oshkosh, WI protest demands justice for Isaiah Tucker on 3-year anniversary of his murder by police

March in Oshkosh, WI demands justice for Isaiah Tucker. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Oshkosh, WI - On the evening of July 31, 50 people from Oshkosh and the surrounding Fox Valley participated in a protest and vigil for Isaiah Tucker. The event, organized by United Action Oshkosh (UAO), marked the three-year anniversary of Isaiah’s murder by Oshkosh police officers Aaron Achterberg and Kyle Roberts. This event was also a call for the Oshkosh Police Department to fire, indict and convict killer cop Achterberg and his accomplice Roberts, both of whom are still employed by Oshkosh Police Department.

Attendees of the event took to the streets and marched to the Oshkosh Police Department to demand justice for Isaiah. Guest speakers included Isaiah’s brother, Bobby, as well as Lauryn Cross, a leader from the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, and Ryan Hamann, a co-chair of the Coalition to March on the Democratic National Convention.

“We recognize that Trump is a leading figure goading killer cops and vigilantes, and that he needs to be defeated, but we must also demand that Joe Biden and the Democrats put an end to these racist killings like what happened to Isaiah Tucker,” said Hamann. “Through the march on the DNC, the Coalition hopes to shine a national spotlight on Isaiah’s case, to bring much needed awareness and pressure. Police crimes and killer cops exist everywhere. It’s an issue that isn’t restricted to the big cities and it’s high time we did something about it.”

Some members of Isaiah Tucker’s family will be joining with the Coalition to March on the DNC in Milwaukee on August 20 to take their demand for justice to a national stage.

The speakers put out a call to action to not only win justice for Tucker and his family, but also to establish a Civilian Police Accountability Council (CPAC) in the city. This council would provide civilian control over the hiring and firing of police officers in the city, to review and veto the police department’s budget, and to call for truly independent investigations of police crimes.

Holding the Oshkosh Police Department accountable would give a measure of justice for Isaiah Tucker by firing, indicting and convicting Aaron Achterberg and Kyle Roberts, as well as ensuring that killer cops are held accountable to the people in the city and could not hold a job as police officers.