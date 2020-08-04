New Orleans protesters shut down eviction court and block landlords’ entrance

Protesters gather to block Civil District Court, leave furniture, and drop a banner. (Michael Isaac Stein/The Lens)

New Orleans, LA - On the morning of July 30, over 100 people gathered around the New Orleans Civil District Court building to demand that eviction court be closed. The crowd physically prevented landlords from entering. By the end of the demonstration, protesters shut down the entire court as well as city hall.

The demonstration began with a mock trial that sentenced the court judges and local and state leadership to be evicted for not taking action to protect renters. Above the scene, demonstrators hung a banner from the court roof that read “Eviction = Death.” During the trial, protesters placed furniture in front of the entrance and some demonstrators chained themselves together in front of the doors.

The New Orleans Renters Rights Assembly called the demonstration, with a number of other organizations joining. These included workers’ rights organizations like the City Waste Union and the New Orleans Hospitality Workers Alliance, Southern Solidarity, Freedom Road Socialist Organization and other groups.

The speeches demanded that the city close eviction court and provide immediate relief to the 300,000 Louisiana residents who are at risk of being evicted.