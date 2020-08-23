Hezbollah brings down Israeli drone in south Lebanon

The news outlet Al-Manar is reporting Hezbollah announced Saturday, August 22 that it downed an Israeli drone in the southern town of Ayta Al-Shaab.

According to a statement from Hezbollah “The drone is now in the hands of Islamic Resistance fighters.”

In September, 2019, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said that every Israeli drone which violates the Lebanese airspace will be a target for the resistance, after an attack by Israeli drones laden with explosive materials on the Beirut media office belonging to the Lebanese party.

Israel occupies Lebanese territory and frequently enters the country’s airspace.