Oshkosh, WI: Coalition to March on the DNC and local partners plan to protest Trump’s visit

Oshkosh, WI - The people of Wisconsin learned only days ago that President Donald Trump would be making his third visit to the state since the start of 2020, this time to the city of Oshkosh. Each previous time Trump came, to Milwaukee and then to Green Bay/Marinette, he was met by protests. This visit will be no different.

The Coalition to March on the Democratic National Convention led the charge for both of those protests and is doing the same again. Several other organizations and allies have joined in the effort, including rank-and-file trade unionists and United Action Oshkosh (UAO).

UAO is a local organization working on reopening the case of Isaiah Tucker, a Black man murdered by Officer Aaron Achterberg of the Oshkosh Police Department on July 31, 2017. Members of Tucker’s family are joining UAO and the Coalition on August 20 when they march on the DNC in Milwaukee.

“While our Coalition exists to march on the DNC, we’ve been very clear since the start that Donald Trump is the primary enemy of working and oppressed people the world over. Trump is responsible for goading racist killer cops and vigilantes to murder Black men and others. We must defeat Trump,” said Ryan Hamann, co-chair of the Coalition to March on the DNC.

Trump is commenting on “Biden’s failures on jobs and the economy” at the Basler Flight Service on the grounds of Wittman Airport on the southside of Oshkosh. The press conference is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. The president will be met with the force of the masses of people who oppose his hateful, violent agenda. The Coalition to March on the DNC, United Action Oshkosh, and the other organizations and activists involved will be ready.

“Our first official action as an organization was back in January 2018, and it was a protest of the first year of the Trump administration. We’re proud to be in keeping with that tradition,” said Hollie Poupart, a leader with United Action Oshkosh.

Poupart went on, “On August 17 when Trump comes to town, we’re going to make sure he knows he’s not welcome here, and we’re gonna do it while raising the demand for justice for Isaiah Tucker. And after we’ve sent Trump packing, we’re going to take our message to Milwaukee for the march on the DNC on August 20. Enough is enough. We can’t breathe!”