1000 march for community control of Chicago police

Chicago protest demands community control of police.

Chicago, IL - About 1000 people gathered at two locations August 9 and marched to Diversey and Halsted for a rally aimed at getting North Side Aldermen to sponsor the ordinance establishing an all-elected Civilian Police Accountability Council (CPAC).

The focus was on the 2nd, 32nd, 43rd, and 44th Wards and Aldermen Brian Hopkins, Scott Waguespack, Michele Smith and Tom Tunny.

The action is part of the nationwide protests over unrelenting killings of Black and Latino people by police in Chicago and the United States, especially since the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks.

Sponsors included the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Chicago Boricua Resistance, Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ), Black Lives Matter-Chicago, Chicago Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), End Northside Racism, Northside Action for Justice, 48th Ward Neighbors for Justice, 33rd Ward Working Families, 32nd Ward United, 2nd Ward Neighbors for CPAC.